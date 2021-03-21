Royal College Colombo – REPAYING THE DEBT WE OWED – by Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam (58 Group)
“That we had accumulated within the shade of your features and beneath the sway of our teachers”
Trod the path of fathers
Race Course Avenue
Boake Gate
West Wing Lobby
Old Class Room
Hall – Front View
Hall – Stage
Hall – Balcony
Hall – Name Boards
Arriving on the first day by travelling down Race Course Avenue and assembling in west wing lobby to be allocated their respective classes, marks the beginning of a long journey. When entering through Boake gates for the first time, one is destined to be groomed to join the elite of the country.
Learnt of books and men
Lecture Theatre
Chemistry Lab
Biology Lab
Library
Art Room
Music Room
Little Theatre
Cadet March
Unlike the motto “Disce Aut Discede”, students learnt and departed. School provided facilities to impart knowledge such as lecture theatres, laboratories and library. There were co-curricular and extra-curricular activities to enhance their profile like art & craft, music, photography and cadetting.
Learnt to play the game
Old Cricket Pavilion
Rugby Grounds
Tennis Courts
Basketball Courts
Boxing Ring
Old Gymnasium
Cricket Nets
Swimming Pool
School had facilities for various sports, such as a large ground where cricket, rugby, hockey and athletics could be staged, courts for tennis and basketball, ring for boxing, gymnasium for indoor sport like Badminton and even a rifle range. Dream of owning a swimming pool was realised in 1966.
Kept thy fame inviolate
Quadrangle front view
Staircase in main block
Main Corridor
Quadrangle back view
Tuck Shop
Tamarind Tree
Old Hostel
Principal’s Bungalow
School had students from all ethnic groups and all parts of the country. The iconic tamarind tree, under which students of several generations had gathered during interval, still exists. Royal had produced eminent persons, who had excelled in their chosen field and brought glory to their school.
With our lusty throats let us raise a cheer “FLOREAT” to our beloved Alma Mater. Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam (58 Group)