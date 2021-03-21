Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Royal College Colombo – REPAYING THE DEBT WE OWED – by Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam (58 Group)

“That we had accumulated within the shade of your features and beneath the sway of our teachers”  

Trod the path of fathers          

Race Course Avenue

Boake Gate

West Wing Lobby

Old Class Room

Hall – Front View

Hall – Stage

Hall – Balcony

Hall – Name Boards

   Arriving on the first day by travelling down Race Course Avenue and assembling in west wing lobby to be allocated their respective classes, marks the beginning of a long journey. When entering through Boake gates for the first time, one is destined to be groomed to join the elite of the country.   

Learnt of books and men

     

Lecture Theatre

Chemistry Lab

Biology Lab

Library

Art Room

Music Room

Little Theatre

Cadet March

 Unlike the motto “Disce Aut Discede”, students learnt and departed. School provided facilities to impart knowledge such as lecture theatres, laboratories and library. There were co-curricular and extra-curricular activities to enhance their profile like art & craft, music, photography and cadetting.

Learnt to play the game  

Old Cricket Pavilion

Rugby Grounds

Tennis Courts

Basketball Courts

Boxing Ring

Old Gymnasium

Cricket Nets

Swimming Pool

 

School had facilities for various sports, such as a large ground where cricket, rugby, hockey and athletics could be staged, courts for tennis and basketball, ring for boxing, gymnasium for indoor sport like Badminton and even a rifle range. Dream of owning a swimming pool was realised in 1966.                        

Kept thy fame inviolate 

 

Quadrangle front view

Staircase in main block

Main Corridor

Quadrangle back view

Tuck Shop

Tamarind Tree

Old Hostel

Principal’s Bungalow

 

 School had students from all ethnic groups and all parts of the country. The iconic tamarind tree, under which students of several generations had gathered during interval, still exists. Royal had produced eminent persons, who had excelled in their chosen field and brought glory to their school.

        With our lusty throats let us raise a cheer “FLOREAT” to our beloved Alma Mater.               Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam (58 Group)          

