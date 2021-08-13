Royal-Thomian Big Match rescheduled for Sept. 9-11

This year’s Big Match will take place behind closed doors

Source:Dailynews

The postponed 142nd Annual Battle of the Blues Inter-School Big Match between traditional rivals Royal College and S. Thomas’ College will now be played from September 9 to 11 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota.

The Joint Royal-Thomian Match Organising Committee (JOC) stated that the encounter, which was postponed in May 2021, will take place behind closed doors without any spectators and sans any associated events.

Both team coaches and the support staff along with the umpires and match officials will be in a bio-secure environment of 21 days, adhering to aforementioned COVID-19 protocols under the supervision of the Regional Health Services.

The two Heads of the schools have given their consent for the JOC to proceed with making plans to play the postponed match after approvals had been given for the restart of all sports activities apart from contact sports in June 2021.

The JOC thereafter, applied to the relevant ministries for further necessary approvals that have now been obtained.