Royal-Thomian Golfers Guild donate medical equipment

Source:Sundayobserver

Brigadier Professor (Mrs) Thamasi Makuloluwa (President CAI) Dr (Mrs) Anoma Perera (President Elect CAI), Dr (Mrs) and Chamila Liyanage (Secretary CAI) and the Royal Thomian Golfers Guild represented by Shiran de Soysa, Suresh Subhramaniam and Anil Amarasuriya at the presentation held at the College of Anesthesiologists and Intensivists

The Royal-Thomian Golfers Guild successfully raised funds for the donation of an Optiflow Nasal Oxygen Therapy machine to the Kotelawela Defence Academy University through their annual Royal-Thomian golf competition for the Fred de Saram Trophy in March this year.

The first match was played 51 years ago in 1970 and this year’s event attracted over 120 old boy participants under the theme ‘Play Golf for a Purpose.’

In line with this, the Royal-Thomian Golfers Guild initiated within a short period of time to raise donations and sponsorship funds that could be provided to a Project directly connected with the Covid pandemic eradication program.

The Charity Committee under the Chairmanship of Tyeab Akbarally and the three dedicated members representing the Membership of the Guild, Shiran de Soysa, Suresh Subramaniam and Anil Amarasuriya, took up a proposal made by Brigadier Professor Thamasi Makuloluwa, the president of the College of Anesthesiologists and Intensivists (CAI).

The equipment donated was an urgent requirement of the KDAU in view of the critical conditions faced by them to treat critical patients.