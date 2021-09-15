Samuel Maduwantha : the place kicker par excellence-by Indika Welagedara

Source:Dailynews

Samuel Maduwantha played school rugby as a fly half and full back for his alma mater St. Anthony’s College Kandy. He represented the Sri Lanka national under 19 team as well as the Sri Lanka national 7’s and 15’ a side team with distinction.

Then he went on to represent CH and FC in the inter club rugby tournament with flying colours. Presently he is playing for the Navy- sports club.

Today’s Daily News will feature this young hard working and dedicated rugby star Maduwantha, who hails from the city of Kandy.

“Thanks to my beloved school St.Anthony’s College Kandy’s support helped me to take up rugby, which ultimately led me into the world of sport”. “I’m always grateful to my loving- father, mother and brother, because thanks to their utmost support I have achieved a lot in life”.

“From my childhood days I learned the ‘oval shaped ball game’ from Nihal “Viper” Gunaratne Suranga, Kodituwakku, Priyantha Gunaratne, Mendis, Nalaka Weerakkody, Faizal and Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa, Yoshitha Rajapaksa, Rohitha “Chichi” Rajapaksa and respective master in charges Dinesh and Palitha, all my school teacher’s, Rev father Araliya Jayasundara, Rev father principal Henry Bernard, Wijeratne as well as all the Antonian fraternity, Iam also grateful to my friends Pulathisi Dassanayake, Janiru Dissanayake, Vikum Jayasooriya, Arunda, Dammika Madagedara) my girlfriend Salena and especially all my teammates, family members who were behind me in my difficult times and not forgetting my former club CH & FC”.

“My most unforgettable moment was the 55 meter drop goal that I have slotted in against arch rivals Trinity College and becoming the highest points scorer in my last year’s inter school league rugby tournament, scoring a total of 112 points and over 200 points for CH and FC in the inter-club tournament was the most unforgettable incident in my rugby career”

“Thus far I’m very much happy for all my achievements and I’m a person who will never give up”.

“In my leisure time I like to listen to music and my favourite song is ‘Love the way you lie’ by Eminem, who is also my favourite singer as well”.

“My favourite rugby player is the great Johnny Wilkinson. I should say that my family and Lord Jesus is the most important thing to me in my life”.

On a concluding note Maduwantha said that he likes to describe himself as a good hearted human being who is always humble and a simple person.