Sri lanka Association of NSW Inc Invites you to the Virtual Sundown Gathering (Weekly On Friday – 5.30pm to 7.30pm) (Sydney time)

 Sri lanka Association of NSW Inc Invites you to the Virtual Sundown Gathering

Sri Lankan Association of NSW INC

Invites you to the
Virtual
SUNDOWN
Gathering

Weekly on Fridays
from 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Open for members, non members, seniors and all communities
Meet friends online
Share stories
Talent Show
Solo Singing(Any language)
Sing Along
Trivia Sessions

Zoom Link:- https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89023526564?pwd=ZXdSSm1DYXVQVmFzUCtpY1dMcUxHUT09#success

TO JOIN THE SUNDOWN GATHERING..
TAP THE LINK AND JOIN THE ZOOM
SAME ZOOM LINK WILL APPLY WEEKLY.

 

