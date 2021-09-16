by In

Sri lanka Association of NSW Inc Invites you to the Virtual Sundown Gathering (Weekly On Friday – 5.30pm to 7.30pm) (Sydney time)

Sri Lankan Association of NSW INC

Invites you to the

Virtual

SUNDOWN

Gathering

Weekly on Fridays

from 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Open for members, non members, seniors and all communities

Meet friends online

Share stories

Talent Show

Solo Singing(Any language)

Sing Along

Trivia Sessions

Zoom Link:- https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89023526564?pwd=ZXdSSm1DYXVQVmFzUCtpY1dMcUxHUT09#success

TO JOIN THE SUNDOWN GATHERING..

TAP THE LINK AND JOIN THE ZOOM

SAME ZOOM LINK WILL APPLY WEEKLY.