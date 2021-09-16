2FORTY2 BAJAWWA – 25th September 2021 at 08:00 PM – (AEST) – Online event

Illumination Events | Sydney අපි | Sathsara Entertainment Presents ‘2FORTY2 බජව්ව’ (Bajawwa) Virtual Live – Australia; Building up to the launch of 2FORTY2’s debut baila album බජව්ව, the concert will feature original baila singles from the soon to be launched album, along with evergreen popular bails hits in various styles- Calypso, Waada Baila and Modern Age New Baila grooves. VENUE This event is hosted on Experience this event using our virtual platform with world class streaming features. No need to install any app, join event using the link on your ticket. ABOUT A concert band based in Sri Lanka performing all genres of music both originals and covers, led by Billy Fernando (Composer, Recording Artiste and Music Director). Changing the norms of music in the island, bringing in an essence of international music to traditional and popular Sri Lankan melodies.

Sydney Api Inc organising Billy Fernando live show directly from Sri Lanka ( virtual)to support Sri Lankan artists who are doing it tough under Covid -19 pandemic.

Australian music lovers can watch them live in concert on 25th September from 8 pm.

You can purchase the tickets by clicking the link below just for 20 dollars per household .

You can also watch the attached short video introduction.

Please buy a ticket and your entire household can watch together.

For information please ring

Jagath 0419404997

Duminda-0405797110

Sampath-0403595791

Priyanga-0432670444

Kasun-0423151596

Purchase ticket securely-Please click

the link below 👇

https://www.townscript.com/e/2forty2-bajauwa-244114