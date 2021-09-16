2FORTY2 BAJAWWA – 25th September 2021 at 08:00 PM – (AEST) – Online event
Illumination Events | Sydney අපි | Sathsara Entertainment Presents ‘2FORTY2 බජව්ව’ (Bajawwa) Virtual Live – Australia;
Sydney Api Inc organising Billy Fernando live show directly from Sri Lanka ( virtual)to support Sri Lankan artists who are doing it tough under Covid -19 pandemic.
Australian music lovers can watch them live in concert on 25th September from 8 pm.
You can purchase the tickets by clicking the link below just for 20 dollars per household .
You can also watch the attached short video introduction.
Please buy a ticket and your entire household can watch together.
For information please ring
Jagath 0419404997
Duminda-0405797110
Sampath-0403595791
Priyanga-0432670444
Kasun-0423151596
Purchase ticket securely-Please click
the link below 👇