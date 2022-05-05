Save A Dream and Rotary deliver much needed NO gas cylinder to Castle Street Hospital – Sri Lankan Australians in Collaboration with Rotary Club of the Hills – Kellyville (Sydney)

We are happy to announce that yesterday we delivered a much needed life saving Nitric Oxide cylinder to the premier national maternity hospital at Castle Street. Dr Saman Kumara, Consultant Neonatologist and President Perinatal Association of Sri Lanka and advisor to the Save A Dream Team accepted it on the behalf of the hospital. Rotary Australia and Sri Lanka and Save A Dream Team partnered on this vital project.

We are negotiating with local suppliers to purchase another 20 cylinders. The country needs desperately 90 – 100 cylinders. Unfortunately supply of cylinders are encountering a global supply chain squeeze and may delay shipment by 10 – 12 weeks putting more stress on available cylinders in the country. We are making every effort to fast track the importation of the cylinders. This is a very critical time to save lives.

We are thankful to our donors who have joined hands with us on this project.

Sri Lankan Australians in Collaboration with Rotary Club of the Hills – Kellyville (Sydney)

Sri Lanka Needs Your Support – Donate Now to Save a Dream – Sri Lankan Australians in Collaboration with Rotary Club of the Hills – Kellyville (Sydney)

Click on the image above or click here to donate – https://saveadream.life/2p9bv37u