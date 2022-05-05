by In

Australia Sri Lanka Business Council in collaboration with AUSLMAT in Victoria

requests funds for urgent Medical Supplies

in Sri Lanka

Australia Sri Lanka Business Council (ASLBC) invites the business community in Australia to donate funds to purchase medicines for government hospitals in Sri Lanka.

Currently, there is a dire shortage of medical supplies.

AUSLMAT together with their international network of Sri Lankan doctors will purchase medicines directly from overseas suppliers.

ASLBC will remit all funds collected to AUSLMAT.

Donations are tax deductible and AUSLMAT will issue receipts. Donors names and contributions will be published on ASLBC Website.

Please deposit/transfer your donations to:

Account Name: Aus-Lanka Business Council

BSB: 013-233 ACCOUNT NO: 1078 58445

Ref: Your Name/Business Name

To issue receipt, email us at: auslanka.businesscouncil@gmail.com

indicating donor name, address and amount donated.

Contact:

Dilkie 0414 437 903

Vijaya 0411 208 658