Australia Sri Lanka Business Council in collaboration with AUSLMAT in Victoria
requests funds for urgent Medical Supplies
in Sri Lanka
Australia Sri Lanka Business Council (ASLBC) invites the business community in Australia to donate funds to purchase medicines for government hospitals in Sri Lanka.
Currently, there is a dire shortage of medical supplies.
AUSLMAT together with their international network of Sri Lankan doctors will purchase medicines directly from overseas suppliers.
ASLBC will remit all funds collected to AUSLMAT.
Donations are tax deductible and AUSLMAT will issue receipts. Donors names and contributions will be published on ASLBC Website.
Please deposit/transfer your donations to:
Account Name: Aus-Lanka Business Council
BSB: 013-233 ACCOUNT NO: 1078 58445
Ref: Your Name/Business Name
To issue receipt, email us at: auslanka.businesscouncil@gmail.com
indicating donor name, address and amount donated.
Contact:
Dilkie 0414 437 903
Vijaya 0411 208 658