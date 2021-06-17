SCC – Sri Lankan Food Take Away on Saturday the 3rd July – Place your orders

Sri Lankan Food Take Away with Limited Dinning In – 3rd July

Sri Lankan Food – Take Away with limited Dinning In” hosted by the Sinhalese Cultural Centre (SCC) is on Saturday 3rd July, just few weeks away! This is your opportunity to enjoy great Sri Lankan food, while supporting the Sinhalese Cultural Centre. The details are provided below.

You can choose from the following varieties.

Biriyani – Chicken

Biriyani – Vege with Egg

Biriyani – Vege without egg

All varieties are $10 each.

The pick-up locations and the time slots are as follows.

Roselea Community Centre (11:00am – 12:00noon)

Roselea Community Centre (12:00noon – 1:00pm)

Roselea Community Centre (1:00pm – 2:00pm)

Roselea Community Centre(2:00pm – 3:00pm)

Seven Hills (12:30pm – 2:00pm)

Glenwood (12:30pm – 2:00pm)

Kellyville (12:30pm – 2:00pm)

Glenmore Park (12:30pm – 2:00pm)

Leppington (12:30pm – 2:00pm)

You can place the orders online at https://www.sccsydney.org.au/shop/.

Note that the limited Dinning In at Roselea Community Centre will be strictly controlled in accordance with the NSW Government COVID-19 regulations.

Urgent COVID-19 Appeal – Can we help them Breathe?

As we know, in Sri Lanka, the 3rd wave of COVID-19 is spreading beyond control. We, as Sri Lankan Australians need to do our best to assist Sri Lanka to fight this pandemic.

We, the Sinhalese Cultural Centre with the Sinhalese Cultural Forum of NSW Inc launched an appeal just over a week ago to every Sri Lankan in New South Wales to donate in the best possible way to respond to this urgent need.

The requirement is urgent and we need to act fast!. Hence we have decided to send the initial equipment delivery based on the funds raised by Tuesday the 15th June 2021. You can still contribute for the second delivery and be part of this important initiative.

The current status of the Urgent COVID-19 appeal is shown below. We kindly request you to make your donation as soon as possible.

Yours Sincerely,

Sinhalese Cultural Centre Team

Email: sccmedia@sccsydney.org.au

Sinhalese Cultural Centre

P O Box 2379,

North Parramatta, NSW 2151

ABN: 58 609 620 617 (A registered charity organisation in Australia)