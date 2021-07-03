Senanayake to head LPL Technical Committee- by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Source:Dailynews

Former Sri Lankan opening batsman Charith Senanayake was appointed Chairman of the Technical Committee for the second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) franchise T20 Cricket Tournament, which is scheduled to be held from July 30 to August 22 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota.

Senanayake played three Tests and seven One Day Internationals (ODI’s) and is also a former Manager of the Sri Lanka Cricket Team.

Former paceman Vinothen John, former umpire T. H. Wijewardena and former Manager of the Sri Lanka Under-19 Team Shane Fernando are the other members of the Technical Committee.

Jaffna Stallions emerged champions of the inaugural LPL tournament in Hambantota.