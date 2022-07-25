Shares edge up

Source:Island

ECONOMYNEXT –Sri Lanka’s share edged up in mid-day on July 22, brokers said as the market is waiting for key developments in the government after the appointment of the new president.The main All Share Price Index was 0.14 percent or 10.93 points stronger to 7,747.30 at 1145 hours.The new President Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed his classmate and former minister Dinesh Gunawardene as the Prime Minister of the crisis-hit island nation that has plunged into a political crisis on July 22.

The most liquid index S&P SL20 was down 0.24 percent or 5.94 points to 2,471.73.The market generated a turnover of 548 million rupees.Top gainers were LIOC, John Keells Hotels and Sunshine Holdings.