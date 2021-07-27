Skincare routine for your workout

Whether you’ve always been a gym buff, or have only recently resorted to hitting that yoga mat while under lockdown, you know that working out takes a toll on your skin. While it’s healthy to sweat it out, the breakouts that tend to follow are never welcome.

Workout skincare regimes are often neglected, backed by the belief that a regular dose of exercise is great for skin health. While that is undoubtedly true, dermatologists have also long been standing by the importance of good skincare habits to combat the acne, irritation, and redness that accompanies an adrenaline rush.

So, be it a high-intensity cardio session, a series of kettlebell routines, or even just a brisk walk around the neighbourhood, here are a few pre-, during, and post-workout skincare tips to keep both your body and skin well-toned.

PRE-WORKOUT

Remove your makeup: Wearing makeup to the gym is a big no no. Breaking into a sweat opens up your pores, and the last thing you want is that stuff settling in and leaving your skin with no room to breathe. The Body Shop’s Camomile Fresh Micellar Cleansing Water with its refreshing formula, is a one-step make-up remover and cleanser that does the job both gently and effectively.

Wash your face: Simple, but necessary. Even if your face ‘feels’ clean, it’s always wise to take a few minutes for a thorough cleanse with a light, water-based face wash. The Body Shop’s Aloe Calming Foaming Wash is light and soothing, and preps your face for a good sweat out without fear of bringing in any impurities to your workout.

Protect yourself from the elements: If you’re tying up your trainers to head outdoors, don’t forget to slap on some sunscreen. The Body Shop’s fast-absorbing and lightweight Skin Defence Multi-Protection Lotion SPF 50+ PA++++ will not only keep your skin hydrated, but also help reduce exposure to harmful UVA and UVB rays.

DURING WORKOUT

Keep your hair off your face: Put your game face on and your hair tied up. This helps prevent oils (and any hair products you may have used that day) from clogging the pores on your forehead, and causing breakouts.

Don’t touch your face: Why? Because gym equipment is filled with bacteria and other users’ sweat, that’s why! Keep a towel handy for when you want to wipe down your face, and even better, a pack of antibacterial wipes to wipe down anything you’re about to get your hands on which may have been used before.

Hydrate!: This is as much a skincare tip, as it is one for overall good health. Make sure that you’ve got your bottle of H2O with you whenever you’re working out (another handy side kick would be The Body Shop’s Vitamin E Skin Cooling Gel Mist), and be sure to top it up the rest of the day to make up for lost fluids.

POST WORKOUT

(Again) Wash your face – We all love our post-workout glow, but as important as it is to clean your skin off any bacteria and sweat right after, it’s also as helpful to cool off skin to prevent the breaking of blood vessels, and to return skin temperature to a normal level quicker. The Body Shop’s Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash has been a long-time favourite for its ability to help oust grime and reveal more mattified, clearer-looking skin.

Shower down – Oh, that feeling when the first rush of cool water hits your hot skin right after a gruelling workout. This is best accompanied with The Body Shop’s Pink Grapefruit Shower Gel, which not just cleanses and refreshes your skin, but will also have you feeling like you’ve stepped into a surreal luxurious escape.

Moisturise – Now that your body is well-hydrated, it’s time to lock-in all that moisture. Steer clear of thicker formulas post-workout though, and instead, stick to gel-like or lightweight moisturizers. The Body Shop’s British Rose Body Yogurt instantly melts into damp post-shower skin, helping to moisturise and lend your body the sweet smell of a freshly picked bouquet of roses.

