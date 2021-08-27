SLC announces 26-member U-19 Squad

Sri Lanka will compete in the U-19 Asia Cup and U-19 World Cup

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) yesterday announced the selection of a 26-member Under-19 National Training Squad in preparation for the upcoming inbound tours, Under-19 Asia Cup, and the Under-19 World Cup.

The Junior National Selectors chose the squad of 26 members out of the 75 players, chosen via an island-wide Talent Profiling Programme conducted by SLC.

The Squad: Sadeesh Jayawardena St. Joseph’s), Abhishek Liyanarachchi (D. S. Senanayake), Ryan Fernando (S. Thomas’), Sadisha Rajapaksa (Royal), Shevon Danial (St. Joseph’s), Pawan Sandesh (Devapathiraja), Harindu Jayasekera (St. Thomas’, Matara), Jeewaka Shasheen (Devapathiraja), Pawan Pathiraja (Trinity), Matheesa Weerasingha (Maliyadeva), Vinuja Rampol (Nalanda), Lahiru Dewatage (St. Peter’s), Malsha Tharupathi (Madampagama, Ambalangoda)

Dunith Wellalage (St. Joseph’s), Traveen Mathews (St. Anthony’s, Katugastota), Sasanka Nirmal (Devapathiraja), Yasiru Rodrigo (S. Thomas’), Danal Hemananda (St. Peter’s), Matheesha Pathirana (Trinity), Vibahavith Ehelapola (Trinity), Raveen de Silva (Nalanda), Chamidu Wickramasinghe (St. Anthony’s, Katugastota), Bawantha Jayasinghe (Thurstan), Wanuja Sahan (St. Peter’s), Lahiru Abeysinghe (St. Anthony’s, Katugastota) and Maleesha Silva (St. Sylvester’s).