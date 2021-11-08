SLC hosts England Under 19 ODI series-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Sri Lankan under 19 players celebrate Bangladesh series win

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka Cricket will host the England U19 Team during November – December 2021 for a Limited-Over Series.

The England team will arrive in Sri Lanka on November 22nd and will play five ODIs with Sri Lanka U19s during the tour, which will be conducted under a Bio Bubble Environment. The five ODI’s will be played on November 30th and December 3, 5, 8, 10th at the SSC grounds.

“We just completed a 5 – nil win against Bangladesh at Dambulla, and it did give us an opportunity to assess our team,’’ said Avishka Gunawardene, Head Coach of Sri Lanka U19.

“We will use the England series to tighten few loose ends, as there is always room for improvement and establish firmly as a team, and be ready to ‘peak,’ when the World Cup approaches in the year 2022,’’ he further said.

Sri Lanka under 19 led by Dunith Wellalage made fine team effort with good fighting spirit to beat recently concluded Bangladesh series and once again they will get good opportunity to play against England to get match experience.