Home  ⁄  Alok Das  ⁄  Some haikus – By Alok Das

Some haikus – By Alok Das

Sep 21, 2019 Posted by In Alok Das, Articles Tagged , Comments 0

Some haikus – By Alok Das

Alok Das

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bahadurpur

A lush green village

Calls me

I wish I could go.

 

The traveller

The traveller believes

He will return home one day

But nobody leaving home ever returns.

 

Moulavibazar

The narrow alleys, the puja mandaps

Like a timeless traveller

I miss my town.

 

River Manu

I am the luckiest

A divine river sings to me

Every moment every day.

 

River Sonai

Riding a boat on you everyday

Listening to the murmurs

That’s what I dream everyday.

 

Note to my destiny

You’ve taken me out of Bahadurpur village

But you won’t ever dare take

The Bahadurpur out of me.

 

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of