by In

Some haikus – By Alok Das

Bahadurpur

A lush green village

Calls me

I wish I could go.

The traveller

The traveller believes

He will return home one day

But nobody leaving home ever returns.

Moulavibazar

The narrow alleys, the puja mandaps

Like a timeless traveller

I miss my town.

River Manu

I am the luckiest

A divine river sings to me

Every moment every day.

River Sonai

Riding a boat on you everyday

Listening to the murmurs

That’s what I dream everyday.

Note to my destiny

You’ve taken me out of Bahadurpur village

But you won’t ever dare take

The Bahadurpur out of me.