Some haikus – By Alok Das
Bahadurpur
A lush green village
Calls me
I wish I could go.
The traveller
The traveller believes
He will return home one day
But nobody leaving home ever returns.
Moulavibazar
The narrow alleys, the puja mandaps
Like a timeless traveller
I miss my town.
River Manu
I am the luckiest
A divine river sings to me
Every moment every day.
River Sonai
Riding a boat on you everyday
Listening to the murmurs
That’s what I dream everyday.
Note to my destiny
You’ve taken me out of Bahadurpur village
But you won’t ever dare take
The Bahadurpur out of me.
Leave a Reply