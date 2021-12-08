Songs by Desmond Kelly from Charles Schokman

Today, (Tuesday 30th November) I took advantage of the last day of spring and spent most of my time in the garden, a place I love to be. It was a beautiful morning and I enjoyed the peace and tranquility it provided.

Gardening is my hobby and at the age of 92 I could not find a better way to be out enjoying the beauty of nature amidst the fresh air, the wavering of the tree branches, the fragrance of flowers and the chirping of the birds.

As the clock kept ticking the temperature gradually increased and once it reached 30 degrees I realised the need to relax indoors.

Whilst in a vacant and pensive mood, feeling half asleep the phone rang and to my delight it was from my good friend Desmond Kelly, affectionately known as Des. Over a brief conversation he inquired whether I had heard of a particular song of his and he played it so that I could listen to it over the phone.

I readily agreed that I loved the tune but could not get at the words due to the distortion on the phone. In response he gladly emailed me the lyrics.

The title of the song is “Wait for me”. It is a song composed and produced by Des. It is a sad and romantic song, yet, with the hope of a bright future.

I like the rhythm with the flavor and style of Country & Western music.

What amazes me most is that this song to my knowledge has not been heard of before and this is sad. This is just one from his repertoire of compositions that has gone unnoticed and I hope there are not many more.

Here is the good news. eLanka has provided its readers the opportunity to request a song of Desmond’s and it will be reproduced for their listening pleasure.

What’s more, I understand that Neil of eLanka handles the music affairs of Desmond and you could purchase a copy of a CD from him, the sale of which goes to charity or still better you could purchase a copy and nominate a charity of your choice. Desmond gets nothing from these sales as the proceeds go to charity from the goodness of his heart.

This would make an ideal Christmas gift.

Desmond has contributed much in the field of music especially his love for Sri Lanka that’s expressed in “My Lovely Island Home”

He, as a talented and respected musician has brought cheer to many and as said—“If music be the food of love play on” we pray that Desmond’s songs will contribute to live for many more years to come.

Here is the song for your listening pleasure. Relax & Enjoy.

Wait for me, while I’m gone, don’t be lonely

Wait for me, though your heart feels sad and blue

Don’t you know, that you’re still my one and only

So wait for me, until I come back to you

They say, that parting is sweet sorrow

Yes, they say, it only brings us pain

But wait for me, my darling, till tomorrow

And you’ll be back, in my loving arms again

……………….. musical interlude………………….

Wait for me, while I’m gone, now don’t start crying

Wait fir me, brush those tears from your eyes

Every hour, seems like an year, there’s no denying

But, wait for me, on my return, no more goodbyes

They say, dark clouds hide silver lining

Yes,they say, that rainbows follow rain

So wait for me, my darling, stop your pining

And you’ll be back, in my loving arms again (repeat)

And you’ll be back, in my loving arms again

