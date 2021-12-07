Little-known facts about Keppetipola’s death-by L.B Senaratne

Source:Daily Mirror

Dr. Henry Marshall, the friend of Maha Nilame Adikaram Keppetipola, did the greatest dishonour to him and the nation by removing the skull to Edinburgh. Adikaram was the best person who would have known where the remains of Keppetipola lay buried without a head; after the execution on November 26, 1818- 203 years ago.

It was a time when the British were collecting heads; according to them it was for a study and that is how the Phrenological Society was formed in Edinburgh.

Most people are of the opinion that Dr. Henry Marshall dishonoured Keppetipola whom he met several times in the capacity of a prisoner. But in fact, he was taking the last ‘ounce ‘ of material of this great warrior without his knowledge.

In the same vein, Governor Brownrigg left Kandy the previous day before Keppetipola was beheaded accompanied by a set of ‘Bootlicking’ Kandyan Chiefs.



It is Brownrigg and D’Oyly with Dr.Marshall who knew that sentencing Keppetipola and Madugalle without a proper gazette was a crime. The Gazette came later; announcing the sentences passed on the prisoners.

There is also controversy associated with the fact as to why Keppetipola Maha Adikaram should have fled when fighting the British at Parnagama to Nuwara Kalaviya leaving the rebel leadership to Madugalle Dissave when the decisive battle was in his favour.

Keppetipola Dissave was executed 203 years ago. This fact stands a mystery unsolved even today by anyone including Professor Vimalananda Tennakoon, the deep thinker of the Kandyan era.

As we recall the death anniversary of that valiant freedom fighter we also have to think why valiant Keppetipola should have decided to leave the ‘ battleground ‘ at Paranagama to Madugalle Dissave and his able assistant Tennakoon Mudianse Ukku Banda of Dodantale. This is a mystery. Then why did he surrender to Shootbraid O’Neil.

Keppetipola Rajapakse Wickramasekera Bandaranayake or Keppetipola Maha Adikaram was born in Galboda as the second son of Diyawadana Nilame Golahala Nilame during the period of Rajadi Rajasinghe, but his ancestry dates back to the Sathara Korale.

His younger sister was Ehelepola Kumarihamy; Kumarihamy and her children paid the penalty of death by drowning.

Sir Robert Brownrigg, who believed he captured the Kandyan Kingdom, had good words for Keppetipola Maha Nilame. He had never told anyone that it was the ace spy John D’Oyy having made friends with Koratota Thera and Gajaman Nona or Cornelia that he was able to gain entry into the Kandyan Kingdom.

The fact also remains that Keppetipola Maha Nilame was given the status and emoluments he was entitled to during Sri Wickrama Rajasinghe and made the Maha Nilame of Vellassa.

For a short time the British were on good terms with the Kandyan people.

Let us go back to the incidents of his capture and ultimately giving his life.

Monaravila Kepptipola’s ancestry begins at Sathara Korale ( Galabada Korale ) from the Tombu of Antonia Vaz Fereiru ( 1707-1739), then Wickramasinghe Mudyanse from the viilage of Keppetipola, then to Monaravila villge at Matale. Something has to be said about this name ‘Mudiyanse’. It comes with the highest gentry in the land.

Then during the time of Rajadhi Rajasinghe ( 1781-1798 ) we find Seneviratne Wickramsasinghe Mudyanse – Diyawadana Nilame.

The Keppetipola family forms the vanguard of the Sinhala Army from the village of ‘Keppetipola’ in the Kegalle district.

However our story is centered on Monaravila Keppetipola. He was married to Delwala Kumarihamy from Ratnapura and they had a son named Loku Banda.

It is said that he became a priest in order to escape being beheaded by the British.

The British after the Treaty on 2nd March kept Keppetipola in his own position and made him the Dissava of Uva. But he was by a British decree prohibited from collecting the entrance tolls at Idalgashina and also the fees from Kataragama Maha Devale.

Then with Brownrigg at the helm he made moves that were not in the interest of the Kandyans. Brownrigg appointed a Muslim Headman for Wellassa.

In the meantime, the British also found that there was a Doreswamy, alleged to be a relative of the King Rajadhi Rajasinghe.

Then another move by the British, perhaps to spite the Kandyans, an appointment was made of a Muslim Headman to Welassa that of Hadji Muhandirum. This created the first reaction among the Kandyans and an antagonistic attitude towards the people of Wellassa and that of the Kandyan people.

The people decided that they should remove the Muslim Headman.

Governor Brownrigg on hearing of the pretender became agitated and instructed to quell any misunderstanding.

Haji Muhandirum was captured by the people of Wellassa and produced before Doreswamay.

This was the point when Keppetipola was sent to Welassa to investigate the Killing of Major Wilson and to quell the riotous ‘natives’.

Brownrigg was personally involved in the Wellassa episode and offered 2000 pagodas ( aound rupees 4/- per gold pagoda ) for the head of anyone who could identify the assailant of Major Wilson.

When Keppetipola reached the rebels he was confronted by them. They asked whether he was on their side or with the British? After thinking fast Keppetipoal said that he was on their side and sent a message that he had joined a move to defend and free the country.

The Governor immediately announced that if anyone should bring the head of Keppetipola 5000 pagodas would be given.

When Keppetipola led the rebels the British Army put into fore a reputable Army Major called Mac Donald. He waged a war with Keppetipola for nine days but without success. Keppetipola on the hand had the services of patriotic men of Wellasssa.

Governor Brownrigg ordered that men from the British Army in India be sent to quell the valiant fighter and his men. Keppetipola who was aided by Madugalle Dissava. There were thoughts that any fighting further without men or ammunition would make the people he led suffer. He is said to have disbanded himself and handed over the leadership to Madugalle and fled to Nuwara Kalaviya. Then was this the reason that Keppetipola left the battlefield ?

At the Audience Hall Both Keppetipola, Madugalle and 49 others were tried for High Treason and sentenced to death.

The British Army granted the last wishes of the prisoners Madugalle and Keppetipola to pray before the Sacred Tooth Relic.