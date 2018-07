Govt. to install jammers in exam centres The Department of Examinations is to launch a pilot project to disable mobile phone signals within the examination centres during the national exams from G.C.E. Advanced Level examination scheduled to be held this August, Examinations Commissioner Sanath Pujitha said.

State Minister’s driver remanded till August 10 The driver of State Minister of Education V. S. Radhakrishnan, who was arrested for trespassing into MP Arundika Fernando’s official residence at Madiwela has been remanded till August 10 by Nugegoda Magistrate, police said.

Three Police Officers arrested over assault Three Police Officers including a Sub Inspector attached to the Ingiriya Police Station had been arrested for allegedly assaulting two individuals at Poruwadanda Junction in Ingiriya, Saturday night.

SA bowl out SL for 193 in 1st ODI Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi claimed four wickets each to help South Africa dismiss Sri Lanka for 193 in 34.3 overs in the first one-day international in Dambulla on Sunday.