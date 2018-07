Kuwaiti couple banned from leaving country Negombo Magistrate Sajindra Jayasuriya today banned the Kuwaiti couple, who allegedly assaulted Customs officials at the BIA on Friday, from leaving the country.

Ingiriya OIC, Policemen suspended over assault The Officer In-Charge of the Ingiriya Police, Inspector Ananda Piyadasa had been suspended with immediate effect over the alleged assault on two civilians by the three Police officers of the Ingiriya Police.

Two sentenced to death for heroin possessing Two men who were found guilty of keeping 2.8 grams of heroin in their possession were sentenced to death by Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga today.

Telescopes at Colombo Uni. open to public to watch Planet ‘Mars’ tomorrow Large telescopes in the Colombo University would be open for the general public to watch Planet Mars as well as planets Saturn, Jupiter and Venus till 10.00 p.m on July 31, Colombo University Astronomy and Space Science Unit Director Prof. Chandana Jayaratna said.