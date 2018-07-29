eLanka Newsletter: July 2018 5th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

State Minister’s driver arrested for trespassing MP’s residence The driver of State Minister of Education V. S. Radhakrishnan, has been arrested for trespassing into MP Arundika Fernando’s official residence at Madiwela early this morning.

SL a key component of Maritime Silk Road: China Sri Lanka is a key component of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road with Hambantota Port and Colombo Port City as the two flagship projects of the pragmatic cooperation between China and Sri Lanka under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Chinese Ambassador Cheng Xueyuan said yesterday.

Kuwaiti couple granted bail The Kuwaiti couple who were arrested by the Airport Police for allegedly assaulting five customs officials has been granted bail by the court.

Medical Lab Technologists to launch work to rule campaign Government Medical Laboratory Technologists will launch a work to rule campaign from August 1 due to what they called 'unresolved payment issues of CT (computed tomography) scans being conducted after 4 pm, The Sri Lanka Association of Government Medical Laboratory Technologists (SLGMLT) said yesterday.