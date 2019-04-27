Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Sri Lanka bombers ‘hated Christians’ By Dominica Sanda (source: Canberra times)

Sri Lanka bombers hated Christians By Dominica Sanda
Over 2000 people in Sydney held a vigil to commemorate the Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka.

The Catholic archbishop of Sydney has described Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday bombers as people who “hated Christians”.

More than 2000 people gathered at Sydney’s St Mary’s Cathedral on Friday evening to pray after the Easter Sunday bombings in hotels and churches which killed 253 people and wounded about 500.

He told the crowd it was “clear” the Easter Sunday bombers “hated Christians”.

It was followed by a candlelight vigil in the cathedral forecourt where people huddled together, some holding Sri Lankan flags and many using their phones as lights.

Sri Lanka’s Consul General Lal Raj Wickrematunga told the crowd the attack was one of Sri Lanka’s “worst days” but the community will get through with compassion and love.

Among those gathered was Shanoi Fernando who grew up just 15 kilometres away from St Sebastian’s Church in Negombo which was bombed in the attack.

Mr Fernando, who lives in Chatswood in Sydney’s lower north shore, said his mother-in-law still lives in the area and was at a different church the same time of the bombings.

“These events have tried to break us down, but tonight, this proves we will come together,” he told AAP.

