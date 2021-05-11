Sri Lanka cricket and bringing back its past glory- Rev. Bro. Nimal Gurusinghe F.S.C.

Source:Dailynews

It is evident that our standard of cricket is very low. Those in authority do not know how to bring back or regain our past glory. If office bearers are constantly being changed then Sri Lanka Cricket will automatically suffer and deteriorate. What is the point of having experts in the Cricket Board if players cannot deliver the goods? It is very pathetic to see the way our players play the game. Consequently, certain issues regarding Sri Lanka Cricket need to be addressed and tackled. In this article I intend to highlight some of those issues that require immediate attention. I sincerely hope that something will happen.

1. A committees of individuals, who love both country and cricket, should be in charge of Sri Lanka Cricket. They must be free of any ‘hidden agendas’. Their primary purpose ought to be the uplifting of Sri Lanka Cricket to a very high standard. If, however, they are first and foremost motivated by money or self honour, then Sri Lanka Cricket will go from bad to worse. Such people ruin the game. We need men of high calibre who will be willing to do everything in their power to put our country on the Cricket World Map once again.

2. Only those players who are prepared to give their best for the glory of Sri Lanka Cricket should be selected. How can a player commit himself wholeheartedly to our National Team and its ideals if his primary focus is predominantly financial rewards? At present, money is a major component of cricket and it has a big influence on players and their attitudes. Many of them are ‘in the game’ only for the money! So, how can you expect anything extraordinary from them? When things are not ‘rosy’ they readily cave in and lose the will to fight.

3. Most of our players are not mentally fit to play the game. Before entering the field of play they need to be prepared psychologically to handle any situation or pressure they encounter during the game, especially when things are not going their way. Therefore, some psychologists should be employed to ensure that the proper ‘frame of mind’ is nurtured within our players’ psyche prior to any encounter with foreign teams.

4. A pre-condition for selecting about 15 players is that each one of them must be able to put runs on the scoreboard! Even the Number 11 player should contribute to the team’s overall score with his bat. For example, if Sri Lanka’s score is 110 for 8, then the last three batsmen should have the courage and backbone to bring the team’s score to at least 300. They must not ‘throw’ their wickets and, in so doing, surrender the match to their opponents. Gone are the days when only Numbers 1 to 7 scored runs for the team!

5. It is essential that every player is a very good fielder. During practice sessions cricketers must be serious, determined and consistent about their fielding skills and techniques. They must not underestimate the importance of fielding in a cricket game.

A catch missed or a run not taken can cost the match. Good fielding can cause panic in the opposition team and make the players ‘throw’ their wickets. Therefore, fielding practice sessions must not be taken lightly by our cricketers.

6. It is unpardonable for any batsman to be run out. Consequently, it is vital that our cricketers practice running between wickets. Failure to understand this can lead to the loss of a game. Indeed, a team can lose a match if two of its batsmen are run out! Some of our National players do not practice running between wickets and, as a result, they are worse than schoolboy cricketers. If they do not give due importance and seriousness to this fundamental cricket skill then they will not go far in the game. Good running between wickets can destroy a bowler’s length.

7. Our cricketers must be trained to play in any conditions. If a team only wins on its home soil then it is wrong to say that the team is a ‘good’ side. International players must be prepared to ‘show their colours’ in foreign countries, irrespective of the pitch or climate. Consequently, those in authority must ensure that our players are given the opportunity to travel abroad and become accustomed to a wide range of playing and climate conditions before they undertake a tour. Prior to leaving the country they should be exposed to fast bouncy pitches, in cold climates. Also, they should become familiar with pitches where the ball swings a lot. If not, then they will be ‘fish out of water’ on foreign soil and will be forced to ‘eat humble pie’ on the World Cricket Stage.

I am sure that the men in authority will give serious consideration to points I have made in this article and earnestly try their best to bring back or regain our past glory as a World Class Cricket Nation!