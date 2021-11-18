Sri Lanka Cricket coach South African born Mickey Arthur to bid goodbye after the Windies tour – by Sunil Thenabadu

Photo source:Dailynews

The South African born Sri Lanka’s head cricket coach Mickey Arthur is to resign with the conclusion of his two year contact term with SLC at the end og the second Test against the Windies to be complleted on 3rd December 2021 In a twitter message he had to say:

“Sad that it is the end of the road with SL after the WI test series!I have loved every minute of coaching this great country!To the players and people of SL a big thank you! I know SL cricket is in a better place now than when I started!”

Yes true indeed.Mickey Arthur gave his 100 percent was very keen the team did well of course there were a few hiccups.He was one who watched every ball in every match encouraging the players.During the drinks breaks in the recent T 20 WC matches he used to go to the middle and speak to captain and players to discuss on next strategies. He was elated each time when Sri Lanka triumphed Unlike seen much with other coaches he was first to congratulate all players in the squad was a very friendly person.He is supposed to take up a new assignment as the head coach of Derbyshire CC…We all Sri Lankans should than him for his devoted service rendered to uplift the standard of our cricket to lift somewhat up from the doldrums..Thank you Mickey Arthur for your dedicated service which we all hail sans any hesitation.