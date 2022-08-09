sri lanka foundation’s sri lanka day expo and parade must not be missed – register now – letter from jayam

Dear Friends

We in Los Angeles are fortunate to have an organization like

the Sri Lanka Foundation in our midst. They go out of their way to do what they can for the community and Sri Lanka.

The Foundation is famous for many things, one of which is their Sri Lanka Day Expo and Parade held on the route of the famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA. Thousands of

Sri Lankans lined the streets of Pasadena to watch the parade with pride in the past.

Due to Covid, the Foundation has not been able to organize this annual celebration. Instead, they have thought of a great idea of celebrating “virtually.”

The previous virtual event in 2021 was a great success, with thousands clicking in to watch performances of Sri Lankan culture worldwide.

This year, the celebrations begin on August 10th. Lets show

our support to the Sri Lanka Foundation, who worked so hard to organize this event. Over 100 products will be showcased by Sri Lankan sponsors and vendors.

Please register and watch the wonderful performances of our very own Sri Lankans with PRIDE AND GRATITUDE!

Best wishes – Jayam Rutnam

(Please scroll down to register)

FREE EVENT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Virtual Expo will be open to the public from August 10th – August 20th

There are many new features added this time for our worldwide audience. Including new online games to win prizes worth $5000!!

From now onwards you can refer your friends and family by just adding their email addresses on the registration page. Hurry up, register now and win prizes!!!

Are you excited for this year’s Sri Lanka Day Expo & Parade?

To Register Please Click on Link below

https://bit.ly/3PqdFOaJayam