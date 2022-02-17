Sri Lanka in search of acquiring Justin Langer’s services as head coach

Justin Langer had stepped down as Australia’s head coach earlier this month. Source:crictracker.com

Former Test opener Justin Langer shockingly stepped down as the Australian cricket team’s head coach earlier this month after it was reportedly decided that he would be given an extension till the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under later this year where Australia would be defending their title. After his resignation, Langer did go on to mention that senior players and a couple of staff members were not convinced with having him as a result of which he decided to step down from the position.

Now, it has been reported that Sri Lanka are looking forward to hiring the ex-opening batter as their next head coach with Sri Lankan cricket legend Aravinda de Silva who is also is a member of the country’s cricket technical advisory committee willing to have a word with Justin Langer to know about his interest level of guiding the 1996 world champions. Sri Lanka are looking for a permanent coach to replace Mickey Arthur who had stepped down from the position in December last year. Former Sri Lankan pacer Rumesh Ratnayake is serving as interim coach for the Australian tour