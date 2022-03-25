Sri Lanka Lions Sports Club – New South Wales Presents Under 16’s Junior Cricket Carnival 2022 09 APR 2022 at Raby Oval (Sydney event)
- Event Organiser: Sri Lanka Lions SC – NSW
- Event: U16’s Junior Cricket Carnival – 2022
- Raby Oval – Raby Road, Raby – 2566
- Enquiries: 0404 985 896
Sri Lanka Lions Sports Club – New South Wales
Presents
Under 16’s Junior Cricket Carnival 2022
Sri Lanka Lions Sports Club of New South Wales is proud to introduce the Under 16’s Junior Cricket Carnival 2022.
A Cricket Carnival inviting emerging talent from the age groUp of Under 16’s for a fun filled day played in a highly competitive environment. Played on Premier Cricket grounds in a T20 format, be a part of the ‘lions Junior CriCket Carnival’ where players are recognised with awards for talent and effort! The event is hosted as a day out for the family in supporting your son or siblings vying for top honours on the day.
Key Carnival highlight;
- Date: 09/APR 2022. Venue: Raby Oval , Raby Rd, Raby – 2566
- Guest appearance/presentation by renowned Cricketing personalities
- Official umpires
- Official scorers
- Best batsman, best bowler and Man of the Match Awards (for each game)
- Player of the carnival Award
- Best Batsman of the carnival Award
- Best Bowler of the carnival Award
- Best Fielder of the carnival Award
- Sizzling BBQ at the grounds