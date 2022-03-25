Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Sri Lanka Lions Sports Club – New South Wales Presents Under 16’s Junior Cricket Carnival 2022 09 APR 2022 at Raby Oval (Sydney event)







  • Event Organiser: Sri Lanka Lions SC – NSW
  • Event: U16’s Junior Cricket Carnival – 2022
  • Raby Oval – Raby Road, Raby – 2566
  • Enquiries: 0404 985 896

 

Sri Lanka Lions Sports Club – New South Wales
Presents
Under 16’s Junior Cricket Carnival 2022

Sri Lanka Lions Sports Club of New South Wales is proud to introduce the Under 16’s Junior Cricket Carnival 2022.
A Cricket Carnival inviting emerging talent from the age groUp of Under 16’s for a fun filled day played in a highly competitive environment. Played on Premier Cricket grounds in a T20 format, be a part of the ‘lions Junior CriCket Carnival’ where players are recognised with awards for talent and effort! The event is hosted as a day out for the family in supporting your son or siblings vying for top honours on the day.

Key Carnival highlight;

  • Date: 09/APR 2022. Venue: Raby Oval , Raby Rd, Raby – 2566
  • Guest appearance/presentation by renowned Cricketing personalities
  • Official umpires
  •  Official scorers
  • Best batsman, best bowler and Man of the Match Awards (for each game)
  •  Player of the carnival Award
  • Best Batsman of the carnival Award
  •  Best Bowler of the carnival Award
  •  Best Fielder of the carnival Award
  •  Sizzling BBQ at the grounds

