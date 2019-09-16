Sri Lanka Makes Stronger Presence at the Fine Food Australia – 2019

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney in collaboration and coordination with the Coconut Development Authority (CDA) and the Sri Lanka Tea Board (SLTB) organized Sri Lankan Pavilion at the Fine Food Australia from 9th to 12th September 2019 at the International Convention Centre, Sydney.

Ten Sri Lankan coconut exporters were housed in the CDA Pavilion and four Ceylon Tea companies were under the Tea Board Pavilion. In addition, eight Sri Lankan individual exporters representing food sectors participated and promoted Sri Lankan value added food products at Find Food Australia 2019.

The Sri Lankan coconut sector business delegation was led by Udaya Rupasinghe, Chairman of CDA. This year’s highlight of the CDA pavilion was the Sri Lankan food demonstrations utilizing coconut ingredients. This initiative was introduced for the first time by the CDA to popularize the usage of coconut ingredients among the buyers and consumers at an international food exhibition.

During Fine Food Australia, the Consulate General of Sri Lanka organized a business breakfast networking meeting for the Sri Lankan exporters inviting Australian food importers and distributors. Sampath Samarawickrema, Director/Marketing of the CDA made the presentation to the audience focusing the varieties of value-added Sri Lankan coconut products which can be catered by the Sri Lankan suppliers to the Australian consumers.

Consul General, Lal Wickrematunge and Consul Commercial, Abdul Raheem of Sri Lanka Consulate General in Sydney also spoke at this B2B session elaborating the market expansion opportunities with Australia and the importance of market presence for Sri Lankan products in Australia. Representatives from the Export Council of Australia, New South Wales Business Chamber, Australian Business Summit Council and Austrade/DFAT participated at the interactions. Roy McCullah from the Australian Trade and Logistics Corporation made a brief presentation on market entry supports to Australia.

Fine Food Australia is the largest international trade event for the food industry featuring the latest ingredients, equipment and menu ideas for any food business. Numerous exhibitors from Australia and abroad presented the latest products to the industry. Visitors were buyers and decision makers from retail, foodservice and hospitality. Fine Food Australia is an excellent opportunity to participants to learn about the new trends in the markets and the food industry.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Sydney