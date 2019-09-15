





Watch – Sydney Bens celebration for Mr Lal Wicrematunga before he leaves the Office of Consul General for Sri Lanka in Sydney – Concord Function Centre (Sydney) – 4th September 2019

Photos will be published soon on eLanka. In the mean time enjoy several video clips of the superb evening held at the Concord Function Centre, Concord, Sydney on 14th September

Dilly in Fine form – Foot Loose!

The Boyz… Thomains were there too!.. Duke & Jay – Starting off Na Na Na Na Naaaa Naaa….

10 mins of Non Stop fun… Baila Time Watch Chitran D at 5 mins of this video!. Brilliant dancing! 🙂

Surangani….Baila time!

Lal – Singing Solo “For the Good times” – Brilliant!

Final Farewell for Lal – In true Lankan Spirit!







