Sri Lanka seeks assistance from Kerala in India

Source:dailymirror.lk

The Governor focused on possible education, technical and scientific collaborations between Kerala and Sri Lankan Universities

Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Chennai Dr. D. Venkateshwaran has sought assistance from the state government of Kerala to get over the current crisis situation, a statement from his office said.

In the meeting with the Chief Minister, held at Kerala Legislative Assembly building, the Deputy High Commissioner stressed the historical cultural bond and bio-geographic similarity between Sri Lanka and Kerala, while highlighting the assistance given by India to Sri Lanka in hard times. Further, the Deputy High Commissioner requested the Chief Minister to ‘Support Sri Lanka’ in this critical juncture which the Chief Minister acknowledged and agreed to seek the possibility to assist Sri Lanka. The meeting with the Governor was held at Raj Bhavan,

Thiruvananthapuram. As the Governor is, by virtue, the Chancellor of all Univerisities in the State of Kerala, discussions were focused on possible education, technical and scientific collaborations between Kerala and Sri Lankan Universities as well as scholarships for Sri Lankan Students in Kerala Universities.