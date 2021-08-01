Sri Lanka, South Africa announce limited-overs series in September

Source:Icc-cricket

South Africa will tour Sri Lanka for a men’s limited-overs series in September, with the teams set to clash in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The tour will run from 2 to 14 September, with all matches set to played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The ODIs will run from 2 to 7 September, followed by the T20Is from 10 to 14.

“We are delighted to have another tour confirmed for the Proteas men’s team with the ICC T20 World Cup just around the corner,” said Pholetsi Moseki, CSA’s acting CEO.





“Playing against quality opposition in the sub-continent is the best way for our team to prepare for this event, and we are grateful to Sri Lanka Cricket for accommodating us during this time of the year where schedules are highly condensed.

“With an ICC white-ball world event in each year of the next three, game time is golden for every team, and we are looking forward to watching our team play as they continue to add to the building blocks of their 2021 T20 World Cup preparation.”

The last time South Africa toured Sri Lanka for a white-ball series was in 2018, when the visitors emerged victorious in the five-match ODI series 3-2. Sri Lanka won the one-off T20I.

Itinerary

2 September: 1st ODI

4 September: 2nd ODI

7 September: 3rd ODI

10 September: 1st T20I

12 September: 2nd T20I

14 September: 3rd T20I