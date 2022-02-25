Sri Lanka T20I squad for India tour announced; Wanindu to miss the series
Source:Dailynews
Sri Lanka Cricket’s Selection Committee has selected the following T20I squad to take part in the upcoming 03 match T20I series with India.
The Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa approved the below-given squad
1st game of the three match series will take place on February 24 at Lucknow.
T20I Squad
- Dasun Shanaka – Captain
- Pathum Nissanka
- Kusal Mendis
- Charith Asalanka – Vice-Captain
- Dinesh Chandimal
- Danushka Gunathilaka
- Kamil Mishara
- Janith Liyanage
- Wanindu Hasaranga
- Chamika Karunaratne
- Dushmantha Chameera
- Lahiru Kumara
- Binura Fernando
- Shiran Fernando
- Maheesh Theekshana
- Jeffrey Vandersay
- Praveen Jayawickrama
- Ashian Daniel – Subjected to Ministerial approval
In the meantime, the below-mentioned players who were in the T20I squad which toured Australia will return to Sri Lanka due to injuries.
- Avishka Fernando
- Nuwan Thushara
- Ramesh Mendis
All-rounder and spin sensation Wanidu Hasaranga will miss the upcoming T20I series against India, it further stated.