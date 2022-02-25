Sri Lanka T20I squad for India tour announced; Wanindu to miss the series

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka Cricket’s Selection Committee has selected the following T20I squad to take part in the upcoming 03 match T20I series with India.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa approved the below-given squad

1st game of the three match series will take place on February 24 at Lucknow.



T20I Squad

Dasun Shanaka – Captain

Pathum Nissanka

Kusal Mendis

Charith Asalanka – Vice-Captain

Dinesh Chandimal

Danushka Gunathilaka

Kamil Mishara

Janith Liyanage

Wanindu Hasaranga

Chamika Karunaratne

Dushmantha Chameera

Lahiru Kumara

Binura Fernando

Shiran Fernando

Maheesh Theekshana

Jeffrey Vandersay

Praveen Jayawickrama

Ashian Daniel – Subjected to Ministerial approval

In the meantime, the below-mentioned players who were in the T20I squad which toured Australia will return to Sri Lanka due to injuries.