Sri Lanka to tour Australia for five T20I’s

Sri Lanka last toured Australia in 2019

Source:Dailynews

Cricket Australia (CA) yesterday confirmed their international schedule for 2021-2022 season which includes a five-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka in February, 2022.

As per the scheduled itinerary, Sri Lanka will tour Australia to play five T20 Internationals from February 11 to the 20.

Sri Lanka last toured Australia during the months of October and November 2019 where they were whitewashed 3-0.

The T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be played in 2022 will be held in Australia and therefore the five-match T20I series Down Under will be vital for Sri Lanka’s preparations for the World Cup.

The fixtures: February 11: 1st T20I at Sydney, February 13: 2nd T20I at Brisbane, February 15: 3rd T20I at Metricon Stadium, Queensland, February 18: 4th T20I at Adelaide Oval, February 20: 5th T20I at Melbourne.