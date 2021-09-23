Sri Lanka wins two Gold Medals at Asian Chess Tourney-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Harshana Thilakarathne -Oshini Gunawardena -Susal de Silva -Esandi Newansa

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka’s Harshana Thilakarathne and Oshini Gunawardena won Gold Medals in the Under-18 Open and Under-10 events respectively at the Western Asian Online Youth Chess Championships, concluded yesterday.

Thilakarathne beat Aljabari Mohammad, (Palestine), Radwan Mahmoud (Palestine), Anees Mohamed (India), Mazhkenov Alisher (Kazakhstan), Dhingra Aaditya (India) and Khazaei Parviz (Iran) and drew with Bosagh Zadeh Alireza (Iran) and Ranjan Aryan (India).

He lost one game to Sri Lanka’s Susal de Silva to score seven points out of a possible nine games.

Meanwhile, Gunawardena after losing her second game to India’s R. Charudharshini, fought back to record victories against Bhuchar Ridhima (India), A. Anjana (India), Reya Banker (India), Gunesh Saeeja (India), G. H. S. Sanulya (Sri Lanka), Akbari Rosha (Iran), S. Krupa (India) and Dongre Anshika (India) to score eight points out of nine games.

In addition, Sri Lanka’s Susal De Silva won the Silver Medal in the Under-18 event and Esandi Newansa won the Bronze Medal in the Under-12 Girls’ Tournament.