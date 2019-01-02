Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Sri Lankan-Australian Community Young Achiever Awards 2019 Organised by the Sri Lanka Association of NSW Inc.

Sri Lankan-Australian Community Young Achiever Awards 2019 – Organised by the Sri Lanka Association of NSW Inc.

Sri Lanka Association of NSW

The Sri Lanka Association of NSW Inc., annually presents the Young Achiever Awards to young Australians of Sri Lankan origin. The objective is to recognise, encourage and reward our youth in their respective fields with an aim to make them role models for others.

 

The specific aims of the Awards are to:

  • Acknowledge and highlight the academic achievements at the HSC examination
  • Recognise youth achievements in their chosen field of endeavour
  • Develop a sense of pride in being a Sri Lankan Australian
  • Encourage leadership in young individuals
  • Build self-confidence through recognition of excellence
  • Provide role models and mentors for youth by highlighting their achievements and their pursuit of excellence
  • Stimulate and promote creativity and innovation among young Sri Lankan-Australians

The Awards will take place at the Thornleigh Community Centre, Thornleigh on Sunday the 17th  February 2019. The time will be notified in due course.

 

AWARD CATEGORIES:

  • Education – 12 Awards (Highest marks obtained for HSC in 2018)*
  • Visual Arts – 02 Awards ( Winner & Runner-up)
  • Science & Technology – 02 Awards ( Winner & Runner-up)
  • Music – 02 Awards ( Winner & Runner-up)
  • Sport – 02 Awards ( Winner & Runner-up)
  • Literature – 02 awards ( Winner & Runner-up)
  • Performing Arts – 02 Awards ( Winner & Runner-up)
  • Community Service  02 Awards ( Winner & Runner-up)

*Those who have obtained high  ATAR will also be recognised.

SUBMISSION OF NOMINATION

For details on the selection criteria, selection process and nomination forms, please visit the SLANSW website: www.slansw.org.au. 

Nominations should be emailed to: congt4@optusnet.com.au or posted to:

The Secretary

Sri Lanka Association of NSW Inc.
P. O. Box 3120
Sydney 2001

 

The closing date for the nominations is 27 January 2019

 For any enquiries please contact:          

Name: Kithsiri Senadeera

Contact Number: 0419 403 224

