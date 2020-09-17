Sri Lankan born Actor Ranjeet Singh – British Sitcom ‘Mind Your Language’ – By Des Kelly

Needs no other introduction except to say that he was born in Sri Lanka and made his mark as an actor in Britain.

Ranjeet Singh achieved something that few other Asian Actors even residing in England, would have attempted, leave alone achieved. A man of many parts, he will always be remembered as someone who was a natural born Comedian who made millions of people laugh out loud, and this is his story.









Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

Albert Moses was born on December 19, 1937 in Gampola, Kandy District, Ceylon. He was an actor and producer, known for The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Octopussy (1983) and An American Werewolf in London (1981). He died on September 15, 2017 in London, England.

Source:imbd

Selected Credits

Television

Queenie – Hollywood mini-series with Kirk Douglas;

On the Buses – London Weekend Television;

Warship – BBC television drama;

Robin’s Nest – Thames Television sitcom;

Mind Your Language – London Weekend Television sitcom (nearly 50 episodes broadcast between 1977 and 1986);









Juliet Bravo – BBC television drama;

The Jewel in the Crown – Granada Television (4 episodes, with Charles Dance, OBE);

The Little and Large Show – BBC television comedy;

The Benny Hill Show – Thames Television comedy;

Boon – ITV Central drama;

The Bill – talkbackTHAMES television drama (5 episodes);

Never the Twain – Thames Television sitcom;

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes: The Man With The Twisted Lip – Granada Television;

London’s Burning – London Weekend Television drama;

Film

White Cargo (1973) – Arab (uncredited)

The Man Who Would Be King (1975, A John Huston film with Sean Connery, Michael Caine and Christopher Plummer) – Ghulam

Stand Up, Virgin Soldiers (1977, EMI) – Indian shopkeeper

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977, James Bond film) – Barman

What’s Up Nurse! (1978, a Derek Ford sex comedy) – 1st Asian

Carry On Emmannuelle (1978, Rank) – Doctor

The Awakening (1980, Columbia Pictures) – (uncredited)

An American Werewolf in London (1981, a John Landis movie) – Hospital Porter

The Great Quest – with Oliver Reed;[6]

Pink Floyd: The Wall (1982, Alan Parker film) – Janitor

Octopussy (1983, James Bond film) – Saddrudin – undercover British agent in India

Al-mas’ Ala Al-Kubra (1983) – Indian officer (uncredited)

Scandalous (1984, with Sir John Gielgud and Pamela Stephenson) – Vishnu

The Little Drummer Girl (1984, EMI, a George Roy Hill film) – Green Grocer

Foreign Body (1986) – Paramedic #2









The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli and Baloo (1997, Columbia Pictures) – Conductor

East Is East (1999, a BAFTA award-winning Film4 production) – Abdul Karim

The Snarling (2018) – Hospital Patient

Tandoori Nights – Channel 4 and minder

Theatre

Freeway – National Theatre;

Phædra Britannica – National Theatre (with Diana Rigg);

Long March to Jerusalem – Watford Palace Theatre

Source:Wikipedia







