Sri Lankan Born Kerrigan, #1 on more than SIX Charts

Sri Lankan born Kerrigan La-Brooy, now an Australian Citizen, is #1 on more than SIX different charts with THREE different songs in the SAME week. WHAAAAT??!!

His upcoming Album is aptly titled, “Why Me Lord, Who Am I”.

New Hallelujah – #1 – Gospel Express Charts x 2 Weeks going MULTI-PLATINUM!

New Hallelujah – #1 – Country Thunder World Charts x 4 Weeks.

New Hallelujah – #1 – Country Thunder Australian Charts x 4 Weeks.

Oh Lonesome Me – #1 – Video Express Charts (in just 3 weeks).

Just A Little Talk With Jesus – #1 – International Airplay Charts Top 40 x 2 Weeks.









Kerrigan La-Brooy – #1 – International Airplay Charts Top 200 Artists x 2 Weeks.

New Hallelujah is continuing to climb up the TYGA-FM charts and Oh Lonesome Me is rising further up the European Hot Disc Charts.

Kerrigan expresses heartfelt appreciation to all of you who have contributed to this success…DJ’s, Listeners, Radio Stations, Television, Press, Journalists, Friends & Family, some more than others.

In his own words, Kerrigan says, “I love and appreciate all of you and my heart is filled with gratitude. I wish there was a bigger word than THANKS. Most of all I thank the Good Lord above for His ongoing and unfailing Favour. God bless you all! Xo”







