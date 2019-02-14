Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Sri Lankan Cricket Big Matchs

Sri Lankan Cricket Big Matchs

List of Sri Lankan Cricket Big Matchs

From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_Match

Nickname Schools First match References
Battle of Dematagoda St. John’s College, Colombo v St. Mathew’s College, Dematagoda 1976
(intermittent)
Battle of Golden Lions Dharmapala Vidyalaya v Rahula College 2012 [74][75]
Battle of Golds Moratu Vidyalaya v Sri Sumangala College, Panadura [79][80][81]
Battle of Kelaniya Gurukula College v Sri Dharmaloka College 1988 [54][55][56]
Battle of Kotte Sri Jayawardenepura Maha Vidyalaya v St. Thomas’ College, Kotte 1976 [47]
Battle of Panadura (also Battle of the Greens) Panadura Royal College v St. John’s College Panadura 1992 [58][59][60][61]
Battle of Raigam Korale Piliyandala Central College v Taxila Central College, Horana 2001 [62][63]
Battle of Ruhuna
(also Battle of Nilwala or Battle of the Blues) St. Thomas' College, Matara v St. Servatius' College 1900
Battle of Sri Jayawardanapura St. John’s College, Nugegoda Vs Ananda Sastralaya, Kotte 1990 [57]
Battle of the Babes St. Sylvester’s College v Vidyartha College 1958 [34][35][36][37]
Battle of the Blues Royal College, Colombo v S. Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia 1879 [4]
Battle of the Blues Dharmasoka College, Ambalangoda v Sri Devananda College, Ambalangoda 1966 [46]
Battle of the Brothers Thurstan College v Isipathana College 1964 [40][41][42]
Battle of the Gold Kegalu Vidyalaya v St. Mary’s College, Kegalle 1960s [43][44][45]
Battle of the Golds Jaffna College v St. Patrick’s College, Jaffna 1917 [20][21]
Battle of the Golds Sri Rahula College, Kandy v Sri Sumangala College, Kandy 1981 [51][52][53]
Battle of the Golds D. S. Senanayake College, Colombo v Mahanama College, Colombo 2007
Battle of the Golds, Ruhuna Weeraketiya Rajapaksha Central College v Dickwella Vijitha Central College 2010 [71][72][73]
Battle of the Greens Arethusa College v T. B. Jayah Zahira College 2012 [76][77][78]
Battle of the Hindus Jaffna Hindu College v Kokuvil Hindu College 2008 [69][70]
Battle of the Mangosteens Kalutara Vidyalaya v Tissa Central College 1949 [32][33]
Battle of the Maroons Ananda College v Nalanda College, Colombo 1924 [22][23][24]
Battle of the North Jaffna Central College v St. John’s College, Jaffna 1901
(intermittently played due to the civil war)
Battle of the Rocks Maliyadeva College v St. Anne’s College, Kurunegala 1959 [38][39]
Battle of the Saints St Peter’s College, Colombo v St. Joseph’s College, Colombo 1933
(30-over matches)
Battle of the Seagulls St. Peter’s College, Negombo v St.Sebastian’s College, Katuneriya 2012
Battle of Two Cities
(The F. R Alles Trophy) Rahula College v St. Aloysius' College (Galle) 2003
Battle of Wayamba Royal College Wayamba, Kurunegala v Sir John Kotalawala College 2005 [67][68]
Hill Capital Battle of the Maroons Dharmaraja College, Kandy v Kingswood College, Kandy 1899 [5]
Prince of Wales’-St. Sebastian’s Cricket Encounter Prince of Wales’ College, Moratuwa v St. Sebastian’s College, Moratuwa 1933 [25][26][27][28][29]
The Lovers’ Quarrel Richmond College, Galle v Mahinda College 1905 [13][14][15][16]
Trinity-Antonian (Hill Capital Battle of the Blues) Trinity College, Kandy v St. Anthony’s College, Kandy 1914 [17][18][19]

 

 

 

