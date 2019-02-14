List of Sri Lankan Cricket Big Matchs
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_Match
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_Match
|Nickname
|Schools
|First match
|References
|Battle of Dematagoda
|St. John’s College, Colombo v St. Mathew’s College, Dematagoda
|1976
(intermittent)
|[48][49][50]
|Battle of Golden Lions
|Dharmapala Vidyalaya v Rahula College
|2012
|[74][75]
|Battle of Golds
|Moratu Vidyalaya v Sri Sumangala College, Panadura
|[79][80][81]
|Battle of Kelaniya
|Gurukula College v Sri Dharmaloka College
|1988
|[54][55][56]
|Battle of Kotte
|Sri Jayawardenepura Maha Vidyalaya v St. Thomas’ College, Kotte
|1976
|[47]
|Battle of Panadura (also Battle of the Greens)
|Panadura Royal College v St. John’s College Panadura
|1992
|[58][59][60][61]
|Battle of Raigam Korale
|Piliyandala Central College v Taxila Central College, Horana
|2001
|[62][63]
|Battle of Ruhuna
(also Battle of Nilwala or Battle of the Blues)
|St. Thomas’ College, Matara v St. Servatius’ College
|1900
|[6][7][8]
|Battle of Sri Jayawardanapura
|St. John’s College, Nugegoda Vs Ananda Sastralaya, Kotte
|1990
|[57]
|Battle of the Babes
|St. Sylvester’s College v Vidyartha College
|1958
|[34][35][36][37]
|Battle of the Blues
|Royal College, Colombo v S. Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia
|1879
|[4]
|Battle of the Blues
|Dharmasoka College, Ambalangoda v Sri Devananda College, Ambalangoda
|1966
|[46]
|Battle of the Brothers
|Thurstan College v Isipathana College
|1964
|[40][41][42]
|Battle of the Gold
|Kegalu Vidyalaya v St. Mary’s College, Kegalle
|1960s
|[43][44][45]
|Battle of the Golds
|Jaffna College v St. Patrick’s College, Jaffna
|1917
|[20][21]
|Battle of the Golds
|Sri Rahula College, Kandy v Sri Sumangala College, Kandy
|1981
|[51][52][53]
|Battle of the Golds
|D. S. Senanayake College, Colombo v Mahanama College, Colombo
|2007
|Battle of the Golds, Ruhuna
|Weeraketiya Rajapaksha Central College v Dickwella Vijitha Central College
|2010
|[71][72][73]
|Battle of the Greens
|Arethusa College v T. B. Jayah Zahira College
|2012
|[76][77][78]
|Battle of the Hindus
|Jaffna Hindu College v Kokuvil Hindu College
|2008
|[69][70]
|Battle of the Mangosteens
|Kalutara Vidyalaya v Tissa Central College
|1949
|[32][33]
|Battle of the Maroons
|Ananda College v Nalanda College, Colombo
|1924
|[22][23][24]
|Battle of the North
|Jaffna Central College v St. John’s College, Jaffna
|1901
(intermittently played due to the civil war)
|[9][10][11][12]
|Battle of the Rocks
|Maliyadeva College v St. Anne’s College, Kurunegala
|1959
|[38][39]
|Battle of the Saints
|St Peter’s College, Colombo v St. Joseph’s College, Colombo
|1933
(30-over matches)
|[30][31]
|Battle of the Seagulls
|St. Peter’s College, Negombo v St.Sebastian’s College, Katuneriya
|2012
|Battle of Two Cities
(The F. R Alles Trophy)
|Rahula College v St. Aloysius’ College (Galle)
|2003
|[64][65][66]
|Battle of Wayamba
|Royal College Wayamba, Kurunegala v Sir John Kotalawala College
|2005
|[67][68]
|Hill Capital Battle of the Maroons
|Dharmaraja College, Kandy v Kingswood College, Kandy
|1899
|[5]
|Prince of Wales’-St. Sebastian’s Cricket Encounter
|Prince of Wales’ College, Moratuwa v St. Sebastian’s College, Moratuwa
|1933
|[25][26][27][28][29]
|The Lovers’ Quarrel
|Richmond College, Galle v Mahinda College
|1905
|[13][14][15][16]
|Trinity-Antonian (Hill Capital Battle of the Blues)
|Trinity College, Kandy v St. Anthony’s College, Kandy
|1914
|[17][18][19]
Leave a Reply