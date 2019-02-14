“STORIES IN SONG” SERIES 2019 – “WAITING FOR THE WORLD TO END” – By Des Kelly

No, this is certainly not a doomsday prediction on my part. I am not waiting for it to happen. Too much to do, for instance, writing for all our Lankan/Aussies on eLanka.

This interesting article (hopefully), is to prove to everyone out there, especially Musicians, Songwriters, and the like, how they could take a simple song of just two chords, simple lyrics, a simple Country/Rock beat, and turn it into a danceable, enjoyable, unforgettable “event” anywhere in the World.

The band, in this case, are “The Mavericks”, a bunch of guys (about 5 regulars & 3 or 4 “session Musos”, including some fabulous “brass”), who, in my opinion, would have to be some of the best “entertainers” in the business. Raul Malo, frontman & lyric writer composed this song, not with the intention of predicting the end of the World, rather, the intention of making more money, I suppose, and I would be very surprised if he didn’t. His young guitar-accompanist Eddie Perez also features in these songs, and his keyboard player and drummer (plus all the others, of course), are a shining example to all up & coming bands (especially some of our Sri Lankan ones), who sit there, up on stage, and play as though they are, indeed, waiting for the World to end.

My only criticisms of this particular song are twofold.

It is repetitious in it’s melody, throughout the song, then, doubly repetitious at the ending. It seemed to me that Raul was expecting the World to end, before he ended the song, but the Mavercks are still a band to be reckoned with, on any stage, anywhere. Ladies & Gentlemen, please enjoy the Mavericks, and if you feel like dancing, why not ?!!

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief).–eLanka.