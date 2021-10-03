Sri Lankans leave for Oman and UAE

Source:Sundayobserver

The Sri Lanka cricket team to contest the T20 World Cup are scheduled to leave today for Oman where they will play two matches against the host country before moving on to the UAE to play against Namibia, Ireland and the Netherlands in three qualifying round matches in a bid to be part of the Super 12.

Sri Lanka added five more players, Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka, Ashen Bandara, Lakshan Sandakan and Ramesh Mendis, to the tour party.

One of the original members of the tour party, all rounder Lahiru Madushanka, has been left out as he recovers from an injury.

Sri Lanka will play against Namibia on October 18, Ireland (20) and the Netherlands (22) in the three qualifying matches and need to win at least two matches to qualify.

England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, India, Pakistan and Afghanistan have already qualified.