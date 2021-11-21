SRI LANKA’s ICC CHIEF MATCH REFEREE OFFICIATES IN HIS 200th TEST today – by Sunil Thenabadu (sports editor – eLanka)

Double century for Ranjan Madugalle!

Today’s test match between the West Indies and Sri Lanka marks the 200th match being officiated by Ranjan Madugalle as the match referee.

He is followed by Chris Broad, who has officiated in 88 Test matches.

Similar to Muttiah Muralitharan’s 800 test wicket record, it is unlikely that Ranjan Madugalle’s record would also be broken by anyone.

Madugalle is expected to be felicitated by the ICC and Sri Lanka Cricket during the match.