SriLankan Airlines resumes flights to Moscow after six-years

Source:Dailynews

Following SriLankan Airlines’ resumption of flights to Moscow after a lapse of six years, a group of Russian tourists arrived in Sri Lanka today, under a bio-bubble concept.

SriLankan’s new service will operate a weekly scheduled flight between Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport (DME) from today.