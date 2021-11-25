St Bridget’s Convent Past Pupils’ Association Celebrates 100 Steps in Time

Source:Island

St Bridget’s centenary committee -2021/2022

The Past Pupils’ Association was inaugurated on November 21, 1921, (under the name Old Girls’ Association) with the Superior of the Convent, Rev. Mother Mary St. Prosper, as its first President. It aimed to foster bonds of fellowship and unity amongst Past Pupils, who had grown from children to young adults, nurtured in the loving care of their Alma Mater. With the Latin phrase, Spectamur Agenda (transl: by our deeds, we shall be known), as its motto, the PPA enriched the Green and White bond that encouraged a shared history, loyalty and a warmth of camaraderie. With its support, the school was further strengthened, as the Past Pupils’ Association would always rally to its call.

Rev. Mother Mary of the Annunciation, took the helm from 1925-1930 and was followed by Rev. Mother Mary of St Ligouri, who served from 1930-1932. It was only in 1933 that a President from within the membership was elected: Mrs J. F. Pieris (Winifred), who set the bar high, for all future presidents. Rev. Mother Superior was elected, the Ex- officio Patroness.

Seated L to R : Shayanika Fernando (Jt.Treasurer), Yoshitha Wahalathanthri (Jt. Secretary). Sharika Jayewardene 1st VP), Rev. Sr. Superior, Rohini Mendis (Patroness), Dr Swinitha Ranasinghe (President), Premila Perera (2nd VP), Thilini de Alwis (Jt.Secretary), Mali Liyanage. (Jt. Treasurer)

1st Row (L to R): Dulshika Amerasinghe Waas Jamindri Ferdinandez. Shanika Warnapura, Dilu Rodrigo, Acushla Wijesinha, Chaturangi Wijayanama, Lakshini Perera and Nelumka Silva

2nd Row (L to R): Sweena Chang, Trudy Herft, Nilani Pieris, Theashini Fernandopulle. Vishmi Fernando, Sanjana Selvarajah and Asma Cader.

At the inception of the Association, the membership numbered 100! This year, in its Centenary, the membership stands at 4482, inclusive of 57 Honorary members, (members of the tutorial staff of SBC, who have completed 25 years of service). Branch Associations have opened their Green and White umbrellas in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, where they continue to foster bonds of fellowship.

The escalation of numbers, created the necessity for a Newsletter and so the Shamrock, was birthed in 1995. It has now celebrated 25 years in existence and is shared on virtual platforms, as well as being posted to those members, who prefer a hard copy. The PPA embraced social media, to further bond with a global membership: the web page www.sbcppa.org was launched on July 31st, 2012 and a Facebook page was created on June 18th, 2011. With the launch of an Instagram account, the @sbc_ppa, on March 27th, 2020, its reach widened even more.

SBCPPA has walked a centenary of steps, from its inception; leading to this very moment in time and as our Alma Mater continues to send young adults out into the world, the Bridgetine PPA family grows, spanning generations. Today within the PPA alone, we proudly boast fourth generation members as well and as the Association steps into its next one hundred years, Gently and Firmly, the Executive Committee of 2021/2022, pledges to keep the Green and White flying Far and Wide!

