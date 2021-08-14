St. James tea breaks four-year-old top price record

Source:FT

St. James has announced its arrival this quality season by establishing a record price of Rs. 1,650 for Uva Medium Pekoe1 grade.

St. James teas are manufactured in Dickwella Estate which sold seven invoices over Rs. 1,000 per kilogram from its first seasonal offerings at this week’s Colombo Tea Auction.

Dickwella Estate is part of Malwatte Valley Plantations PLC.



Buyers from around the world, particularly Japan and Europe actively, participate at the Colombo Tea Auction seeking out the best invoices of the Uva quality season. A wider range of invoices from the more reputed gardens attracted strong demand this week.

St. James Pekoe1 was purchased by Van Rees Ceylon Ltd., whose parent is based in Rotterdam in Holland. These teas were marketed by Asia Siyaka Commodities PLC.

Tea Master of Dickwella Factory is veteran A.M. Shajahan and the Estate Manager is Chaminda Perera.