St Peter’s College Old Boys Social Club Melbourne Inc – MASS FOR THE PETERITES WHO HAVE GONE AHEAD – SUNDAY 04TH OF JULY 2021

Dear Peterites and Well Wishers,

Good Morning and Hope this email finds you well.

In line with our tradition, the annual mass for the departed will be held on Sunday the 04th of July, 2021 at;

Resurrection Church

402, Corrigan Road, Keysborough, 3173

The Mass will be at 11.00AM, which is the regular Sunday mass of the parish.

Due to the current Covid regulations in place for Victoria and the limit on numbers, everyone who will be attending will be required to register at your earliest convenience and can follow the below link to complete the registration;

https://www.resurrectionparish.org.au/

All Peterites who will be attending are requested to wear the college tie.

Friends and relatives of recently departed Peterites are invited to bring photographs.

Please review the attached flyer, for more information.

Thank you and I hope to see you on the 04th of July.

God Bless!

Kind Regards,

Ahamed Farihan

Secretary – OBSC Melbourne

St. Peters College Old Boys Social Club Melbourne Inc.