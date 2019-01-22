“STORIES IN SONG” SERIES 2019 – “DIAMONDS & DIRT” – by Des Kelly

Sticking with my belief that “Country Music” is still the best “Avenue” for my new 2019 Series of “Stories in Song”, each and every one of our eLanka Members & readers, will remember that a recent phrase (and song), featured a very important question. “Who’s gonna fill their shoes”?, talking about several Country Icons, Male & Female, who have now passed on, to the old Opry in the sky, may God bless them all. I certainly do not intend to start on an “Obituary Column”

here, but, lets just take two of the main Idols, George Jones and Merle Haggard, certainly two of the top Country Stars, in my book, anyway, (both American), and to be fair, Slim Dusty (the Aussie “Man in the Hat”)& Reg. Lindsay, who was born, I believe in Adelaide (the City of Churches).

Again, to be fair about it, Ladies like Patsy Cline & Tammy Wynette who also sadly, died far before their time.

So far, I have written about this young guy, Mo Pitney, who has a superb singing style, and Dwight Yoakam, whose idol Buck Owens, (the tiger of Country Music), gave him the necessary confidence to carry on in the business that is difficult, at the best of times.

This “Story”, however is about yet another outstanding talent in the Country Music field. Rodney Crowell is right now, “getting-on” a bit, as he was born in 1950. However, here was yet another Texan who started in Showbiz while still quite young and, “the proof is in the pudding” , as they say, when, from his 1988 Album, “Diamonds and Dirt” he had not one or two “Hit Singles” , believe it or not, he had FIVE. eLanka now features Rodney Crowell with two great songs, both done just a few years ago. Please enjoy them.

Desmond Kelly