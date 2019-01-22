Professor Milroy Paul-the most brilliant leading surgeon we have ever had in the history of Ceylon, and most of his pupils now retired from the practice of Medicine, will vouch for that – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

How many of our young doctors today,including surgeons, know of Professor Milroy

Paul a mentor of our vintage. He became the first surgeon to General Hospital, Colombo in

1934, after a period of work in Jaffna Hospital from 1930 to 1933. In 1936 he became the

founder Professor of Surgery, first at the Colombo Medical College and the Children’s

Hospital. During the second world war he was appointed a Lieutenant Colonel in the Ceylon

Medical Corps and officer in charge of the surgical division at 55 British Military Hospital,

Colombo.

He was so aligned with the British that he was even invited and attended Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11’s Coronation in 1953.

Pages may not be adequate to describe his brilliance and achievements non-other specialist has achieved in the history of the country.

He first married in 1927 to Winifred Hannah Penmany Canagasary , had one sonnamed Wakeley who was as bright, smarter and stylish in looks than the father, became a lawyer and then Crown Councillor. He migrated to the US with his American wife, in 1968 to give their son a good education. He passed away in the year 2009. He was the founder member of the Royal College Old Boys’ East Coast Association in USA.

After studying at Royal College, Colombo, he then went to attend Emmanuel Collegeat the University of Cambridge, receiving his Batchelor of Arts in Law in 1952 and Master of Arts in Law in 1957. He also received his Master of Law from Stanford University, USA in 1962 for International Law.

Professor Paul’s father was the famous surgeon S. C. Paul, the first Ceylonese to gain the FRCS qualification.

After the death of the professor’s wife in 1944, he married Irma Philips a year later, and had three sons, one of whom became a dental surgeon, migrated to Melbourne and displaying his surgical skills just like the father. He is well known among the Sri Lankans, other circles and considered as one of the best dentists offering services such as Periodontal Treatment, Oral Maxillofacial, dental cleaning, Bonding and paediatric Dentistry, among other dental skills, in Melbourne, and his hobby is collecting Rolls Royce’s.

The other son is in Sydney, nicknamed, “Encyclopaedia” for his knowledge on multitude of subjects. That brilliant trait is also reflected in him and he is a banker and a financier, involved in Real Estate business in Sydney.

The one and only daughter qualified in medicine and migrated to the US.

The professor after the death of his first wife, was lonely and he advertised for a dancing partner to practice the steps. He fell in love with her within a short period of practising the steps- ‘slow slow quick quick’. Irma was one of the prettiest charming women in Colombo at that time as the above picture depicts.

Professor Paul was a great interesting charismatic eloquent teacher and one could listen to his lectures tirelessly for hours. He has a great sense of humour.

I remember, during the LTTE insurgency, a young lady medical student was assigned, in one of the ward classes, to take an history from a patient in his ward. After a few minutes she most hesitantly returned and told the professor’ he only speaks Tamil’. The professor with no hesitation said, “Kill him”. That would be his sense of humour and all the medical students had a mighty laugh.

Another day in the operating theatre (OTA) in the General Hospital, Professor Paul was telling off to all the student that they are just cotton wool babies and will never pass the exam and more. I happen to be one of them. One of the theatre attendants came into the theatre and conveyed to the Professor, that madam has arrived. Professor then said,’ ask her to come in’.

The Professor’s attitude changed, stopped the scolds, and when Irma arrived in the theatre, the professor relaxed, smiled and told her, “Darling look at my students, never seen such a brilliant batch’. Irma was so pleased and after the operation was over, we were all invited to tea with the professor and madam.



There are more interesting stories about the professor, and one doctor who mimics the professor was his own anaesthetist, late Dr B. S. Perera.

Professor Paul was so dedicated in his professional career to make things better and helping people. He never did private practice, and spent his time in reading, writing articles and preparing lectures for the next day.

He unfortunately ended blind in both eyes after a tennis ball had traumatised the eyes. I did visit in his retirement days, living with Irma in Kynsey Road apartment by the road-side. He held my hand, remembered and recognized me from my voice as both used to stay with us when they visit Sydney.

He asked me, ‘tell me Gunatillake what is the latest surgical procedure for hallux valgus (deformed big toe) of the foot’. I explained to him in detail, and he listened and was learning in his blind state.

I got very emotional, and I was thinking to myself- here is my guru who has taught me, asking me about the latest procedure done for a certain surgical condition. He made me my day. My wife and I had lunch with them and departed with humility and sadness.



DR. Harold Gunatillake FRCS