Sujan Wickremaratchi: Appointed Vice Chairman West Sussex County Council

Source:Dailymirror

He was a Town Mayor,Town Councillor, County Councillor

He was an old boy of St.Thomas Prep and St. Thomas College, Mt. Lavinia

For the third time running Sujan Wickremaratchi – Conservative Party County Councillor for Haywards Heath Town in West Sussex has been voted in by its residents. Sujan was a former Town Mayor from 2015-2017

Sujan has now been appointed as Vice Chairman West Sussex County Council by the Conservative lead council.

He has been a local Town Councillor for over 12 years and County Councillor for 8+ years and secured a third term in the 2021 May elections.The only Sri Lankan to be elected in West Sussex.

Sujan was an old boy of St’Thomas Prep School and S Thomas’College Mt Lavinia.