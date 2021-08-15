SUNDAY CHOICE

by In

God’s Rosebud

A new minister was walking with an older, more seasoned minister in the garden one day.

Feeling a bit insecure about what God had for him to do, h

e was asking the older preacher for some

advice.

The older preacher walked up to a rosebush and handed the young preacher a rosebud and told him to open it without tearing off any petals.

The young preacher looked in disbelief at the older preacher and was trying to figure out what a

Rosebud could possibly have to do with his wanting to know the will of God for his life and ministry.

But because of his great respect for the older preacher, he proceeded to try to unfold the rose,

while keeping every petal intact.

It wasn’t long before he realised how impossible this was to do.

Noticing the younger preacher’s inability to unfold the rosebud without tearing it, the older preacher began to recite:-

The following poem…

“It is only a tiny rosebud,

A flower of God’s design;

But I cannot unfold the petals

With these clumsy hands of mine.”

“The secret of unfolding flowers

Is not known to such as I.

GOD opens this flower so easily,

But in my hands they die.”

“If I cannot unfold a rosebud,

This flower of God’s design,

Then how can I have the wisdom

To unfold this life of mine?”

“So I’ll trust in God for leading

Each moment of my day.

I will look to God for guidance

In each step along the way.”

“The path that lies before me,

Only my Lord and Saviour knows.

I’ll trust God to unfold the moments,

Just as He unfolds the rose.”

Pray this link will be a Blessing to you

You are welcome to pass this on.