SUNDAY CHOICE

Rest for the Weary

“Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” – Matthew 11:28

“Do you feel tired and overwhelmed? As if the whole world is crashing down upon you from all sides.

Good news, Jesus has come to ease your burdens and all it takes is a simple prayer. “Lord I need your help”

If you are sincere in your desire to surrender your ways and plans and simply rest in his loving care he will respond to your cry’s for help.

It’s important to not come with expectations of an immediate answer even though he could respond at any moment. It’s more like entering into a quiet place where you can simply be still before him.

In doing so he can freely release his perfect peace over your troubled mind and give you a solitude that might be uncomfortable at first. Over time his gentle voice will speak to your heart with words or pictures. Ushered by the holy spirit with a peace that passes all understanding.

He has been waiting for you to invite him into your struggles and concerns. He takes great joy in who you are and what you can become. Will you allow him to restore the peace you can not find on your own?

He can strengthen you for the battles that lie ahead. And give you a new found confidence in his ability to go before you and prepare the way. So that you can endure and overcome all things according to his promises found in his living word written for you. For if God is for us who can stand against us!” Keith McGivern

Pray this link will be of concern to you, especially at this time of uncertainly. Pray for God’s intervention so that this pandemic will be eradicated from the surface of this earth.

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”—2 Chronicles 7:14