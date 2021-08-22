Hon. Consul for Sri Lankan in Queensland Australia; Anton Swan – Bust Unveiling of Uri Gagarin Russian Astronaut with the Lord Mayor of Brisbane Adrian Schinner Russian Consul General Irina Bruk and other Consuls

Here is a Photo of The Hon. Consul for Sri Lankan in Queensland Australia; Anton Swanme attending the Bust Unveiling of Uri Gagarin Russian Astronaut with the Lord Mayor of Brisbane Adrian Schinner Russian Consul General Irina Bruk and other Consuls at the Planetarium Mt. Coo-tha Brisbane.

This was the 60 Years Celebration since he was the first man to go into Space in 1961.

Hon. Anton Swan says “We were very fortunate to be able to have this event especially with what’s happening around us”.